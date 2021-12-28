Nuclear talks can succeed with 'good faith': Iran

Iran said on Tuesday (December 28) that revival of 2015 nuclear deal was possible if other parties showed 'good faith' and 'seriousness'. It said that the talks were going in right direction.

"We believe that if other parties continue the round of talks which just started with good faith, reaching a good agreement for all parties is possible," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters.

Iran and the US resumed indirect talks on Monday. Iran is focussed on one side of the bargain that involves lifting of sanctions against it. Critics say that there has been scant progress on the Iranian side on reining in its atomic activities.

A nuclear deal was reached with Iran by the US and other world powers including Russia in 2015. It restricted Iran's nuclear program. The deal unravelled in 2018 when former US President Donald Trump unilaterally took US out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran. The talks to revive the nuclear deal have been going on in Vienna. The discussions were on pause for a few months before reconvened.

The opening of the eighth round of the talks involves delegations from Iran and the other countries that remain party to the landmark accord -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

The goal of the 2015 agreement was to make it practically impossible for Iran to build an atomic bomb, while allowing it to pursue a civilian nuclear programme.

(With inputs from agencies)