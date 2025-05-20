The United States has formally added the B61-13 nuclear gravity bomb to its stockpile, in a move seen as an important milestone in its continuous process to modernise the country's nuclear weapon arsenal, the US Department of Energy reported.

The new version is a highly potent improvement over its predecessors in the B61 family, with the best precision-guided technology meshed with a much greater explosive capability.

The B61-13 is intended to carry a maximum yield of around 360 kilotons, much more powerful than the B61-12's top yield of 50 kilotons. Though increased, the new weapon still has the advanced guidance and safety technologies added in the B61-12, such as a tail kit that greatly enhances accuracy.

This accuracy enables the B61-13 to target hardened and deeply buried targets more effectively, and possibly even decrease the number of weapons required for a particular mission.

US Department of Defence officials have stressed that the creation of the B61-13 doesn't represent an increase in the nuclear stockpile numerically. Instead, it is to take some of the older versions of the B61-7, which will offer greater capabilities within existing force constraints.

The modernisation falls under the Pentagon's overall nuclear posture, that of having a credible deterrent that has safety, security, and strategic flexibility.

The B61-13 can be used on current as well as future aircraft, including the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and future B-21 Raider. This will enable the US to have a forward-looking nuclear delivery capability in the event of rapidly evolving global threats and military technologies.

Through the integration of higher yield, greater accuracy, and next-generation safety features into a single weapon, the B61-13 represents an affirmation of the United States' continued investment in a modern, flexible, and responsive nuclear force. It is an affirmation of a balancing act among deterrence, arms control commitments, and the strategic competition imperatives with nuclear-capable opponents.

What is B61-13?

The B61-13 is the latest modification to the B61 family of nuclear weapons and was completed nearly a year ahead of schedule and less than two years after the program was first announced, making it one of the most rapidly developed and fielded weapons since the Cold War. Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the Department is modernising America’s nuclear stockpile to deliver peace through strength. The B61-13 builds on proven B61-12 production capabilities and incorporates modern safety, security, and accuracy features, with a yield tailored for hardened and large-area military targets. The B61-13 is one of seven warhead modernization programs NNSA is executing to ensure the long-term performance and credibility of the US deterrent.