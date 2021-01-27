Nuclear arms control treaty with United States agreed on our terms: Russia

Russia and the United States reportedly struck a deal to extend their New START nuclear arms control treaty on Moscow's terms, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, as claimed by RIA news.

On Tuesday, Russia claimed that the pact would be preserved in the aftermath of talks between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The world’s two biggest nuclear powers will now extend their treaty.

Kremlin’s announcement was not confirmed by the White House, but Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin had spoken about the issue on telephone, and had agreed to complete the extension by February 5, for the treaty expires then.

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was signed in 2010 to limit the number of nuclear warheads deployed by the US and Russia to 1,550 each.

This also includes limiting the number of land and submarine based missiles and bombers that deliver these warheads.

Also read: How Navalny built an opposition in Russia despite Putin's tight grip on power

Under former US President Donald Trump, the countries had failed to reach an extension. Trump had reportedly attached conditions which were rejected by Russia.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Biden “expressed satisfaction” after speaking to each other, further confirming the extension of the pact, and that it would be renewed in the next few days.

Also read: Putin's popularity slips as Alexei Navalny's political equity rises

"They discussed both countries’ willingness to extend New START for five years, agreeing to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension by Feb. 5," the White House said.

"They also agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues”, it added.