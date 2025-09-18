/Nuclear armed Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign defence deal, India says 'will study implications'

Pakistan and it's close ally Saudi Arabia signed a defence agreement on Wednesday (Sept 17) under which both countries have agreed to defend each other in situation of an external aggression. The “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” between both the Islamic nations was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The agreement clearly states that an attack on either of them would be considered "an aggression against both".

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression,” a joint statement released after the signing of agreement read.

India Reacts

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Indian that shares cordial relations with Saudi Arabia, reacting to the signing of the agreement with its neighbour Pakistan said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests.

"We will study the implications of this development for our national security, as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

Signing of the deal

The agreement between both the countries was sealed during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh and the announcement was made through a joint statement reported Reuters.