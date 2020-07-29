Now, Virgin Galactic's new spaceship cabin allows you to take a selfie

Going to space, and not taking a selfie, how can that happen? Virgin Galactic thought about it and made some additions to the new spaceship's cabin.

Now, each space traveller can float like a star with two paparazzi-like cameras capturing all the zero gravity action like a movie, shot in high-definition stills and video ready to be shared on social media once back on Earth.

It not going to be like "Gravity" or "Interstellar" but it will go viral.

The six-seat cabin has become the chief selling point. It plays a role in various stages of the spaceflight especially when the space travellers get the first glimpse of Earth. Virgin Galactic is yet to begin its commercial services as testing continues at the company's operating base in the US.

Virgin Galactic's journey dates back to 2004. In 2014, the dream almost crashed like a meteor after a test pilot was killed during a flight in California. The tragedy led to a redesign.

Now, Virgin Galactic plans to fly five spaceships in the coming years and, there are many takers, so far as 1,000 people have expressed interest.

It will cost them more than $250,000 per seat. They will experience 10 to 15 minutes of weightlessness. Once the 30-minute flight ends, the spaceship will glide back to Earth. The space tourists will return to reality welcomed by a glass or two of champagne.