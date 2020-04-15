Now, US lawmakers raise questions on WHO's efforts to curb COVID-19

The list of critics is growing, it is not just the American president who is demanding answers, a group of US Lawmakers is raising questions too.

They have written to the WHO director-general.

Earlier today, WION accessed a copy of the letter addressed to Dr Tedros. It is signed by seven American lawmakers, this letter could be the prelude to an investigation.

An investigation into the world health organisation led by American lawmakers.

The letter makes for interesting reading. It minces no words. The lawmakers say that they anticipate a congressional hearing.

"American taxpayers fund the WHO And it is up to us to make sure those taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely," the letter said.

These American lawmakers want to fix accountability. All lawmakers should and this is a good start.

Their message is clear: "We paid your bills, now you tell us how you spent our money."

The letter carries six direct questions for Dr Tedros:

First, what are the WHO's protocols? What steps are taken in the event of a pandemic?

Second, what has the WHO Has done so far?

Third, when did the WHO first hear about the cases in China?

Fourth, when did the WHO team visit china for an investigation?

Fifth, who was in charge of the WHO's coronavirus response and who was the point person engaging with the communist party of china?

And the sixth question, do any members of the WHO receive financial compensation outside of their WHO salaries?

The WHO is yet to respond, given how slow they've been, don't hold your breath for the answers.