Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk signals competition concerns over Nvidia-Arm deal: Report 

Nvidia Corp's planned purchase of British chip designer Arm seems to have raised several eyebrows. After Samsung and Amazon, now Tesla has also raised its concern over the deal.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has signaled competition concerns over $40 billion Nvidia-Arm deal, a Telegraph report said on Saturday, citing multiple sources.

Earlier, smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc also lodged protest against the deal with the US authorities, the report added.

The US Federal Trade Commission had also started an in-depth probe into the takeover. The findings may come in some weeks, as per the report.

In June, Nvidia Corp submitted an application with the Chinese competition regulators to review a takeover of UK chip designer Arm, the Financial Times had reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to Chinese antitrust lawyers, the application sets in motion a period of scrutiny that could take up to 18 months, the report added.

Nvidia had also said it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March 2022, after having struck a deal with Japan's SoftBank Group in September 2020.

