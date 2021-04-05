Now, Singapore set to accept coronavirus digital passport

Singapore said on Monday that it will accept mobile travel pass containing digital certificates for coronavirus tests and vaccines becoming one of the first nations to adopt the initiative.

Singapore Airlines had earlier begun tracking the COVID-19 digital travel pass developed by aviation's industry body. The app was developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The authorities will begin accepting visitors who use the app from next month.

The national carrier had announced earlier that it would offer travellers heading from the country to London between March 15 and 28 to participate in the pilot project.

"Our partnership with Singapore Airlines for the first full deployment of the IATA Travel Pass will help get the world flying again," Nick Careen the IATA official had said.

The travellers can now get clearance to fly from and enter Singapore by showing the app.

Other airlines including Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways and Emirates have been testing the app. The airlines' industry has been of the hardest hit sector due to the virus with estimated losses of $510 billion in 2020 as the pandemic spread throughout the world stopping air travel.

IATA director general Willie Walsh while unveiling the plan said: "The success of our joint efforts will make IATA's partnership with the government of Singapore a model for others to follow."

Travellers currently need to take pre-departure coronavirus swab tests within 72 hours of their departure to travel to Singapore which they are expected to display on arrival.