Now, Israel to fill Sea of Galilee with excess output from plants desalinating sea water 

Israel has been a world leader in several things. The country, which is already an expert in turning seawater drinkable, is now looking to fill the Sea of Galilee with excess output from desalination plants, an AFP report said.

The Sea of Galilee, which has been the main sweetwater reservoir for the nation for decades, has witnessed overuse and is getting depleted.

The plan will give a makeover to the world's lowest freshwater lake, which has seen irregular rainfall and intensive pumping.

Noam Halfon, researcher, Israel Meteorological Service, told AFP, there is a need for the new water infrastructure project as the population of Israel has been growing rapidly.

"Every 30 years we double the population. Without this project, it would be an awful situation," Halfon added.

The project will cost around one-billion-shekel (over $300-million). By the end of the year, it may help to reverse the flow of the system as earlier the pipes delivered lake water to the different areas of the country.

Ziv Cohen, engineer, Israeli water company Mekorot, told AFP, "The minute water flows through the pipeline, bringing excess water from desalination plants in the centre, we can raise the level of the Sea of Galilee, and it will become an operational reservoir."

