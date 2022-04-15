‘Game changer’: Israel successfully tests new laser missile system 

Israel’s defence ministry on Thursday announced that its new laser missile defence system successfully neutralised drones, rockets, mortars, and anti-tank missiles in a recent test.

According to Defence Minister Benny Gantz this Israeli-made laser system will complement the country’s air defence system, including the famed Iron Dome, adding that it will be inducted “as soon as possible”, news agency AP reported.

Israel aims to deploy the laser systems—dubbed Iron Beam—around its borders, especially near the Gaza Strip.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper, the test, described as “game changer”, was conducted in March this year at an undisclosed location in southern Israel’s Negev desert.

It was initially planned to deploy the laser system by 2024, but the military wants to be inducted as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had announced in February that Israel would deploy the system within the year, the newspaper reported.

The ground-based laser system is being developed with the Rafael weapons manufacturer.

“The successful series of tests proved the uniqueness of the system, intercepting a wide range of threats in a variety of scenarios,” Times of Israel newspaper quoated Rafael Advanced Defense Systems director-general Yoav Har-Even as saying.

“The cooperation between Rafael and the Defence Ministry [research team] has led to a technological breakthrough and the completion of a significant milestone, one that will allow us to reach initial operational capability in a short time,” he added.

According to the ministry, Israel is among the first countries in the world to succeed in using powerful laser technology to develop a working air defence system and to demonstrate interceptions in operational scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies)