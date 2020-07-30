Now, Germany on frontline of new US-China cold war

Germany is at frontline of the US-China cold war between US and China according to a new report by a leading British think tank.

Reports suggest that Beijing is focusing on expanding its own influence in Germany, posing a series of political and economic-based hazards emanating from China.

Looks like it has chosen its side in the battle raging between the United States and China.

The relationship between Washington and Berlin has worsened since Trump became the US President.

Germany's ambassador to the UK reportedly said that ''Shortcomings in Germany's relationship with the US meant that working with the Trump administration is not easy''.

The report comes as the White House formally announced that it will pull out thousands of troops from Germany.

Experts believe that US took the ''strategic decision'' after sensing a growing camaraderie between Germany and China.

US is also shifting its special operations command from Stuttgart, Germany to Belgium as a rebuke of one of its closest military ally and trading partner.

The Kremlin is waging a campaign of political interference, while Beijing sees Germany as its main target for economic expansion, as per UK think tank the Royal United Services Institute