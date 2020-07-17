Now, Facebook's Zuckerberg lashes out at Trump's coronavirus response during live stream chat with Fauci

As the United States struggles with coronavirus, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg today criticised the Trump administration asserting that "our government and this administration have been considerably less effective in handing the virus."

Also Read: US makes a grim record, registers over 77,000 coronavirus cases in a day

Zuckerberg did a live Facebook interaction with top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on coronavirus and NIH's research into possible treatments and vaccine candidates.

Fauci implored young people to continue social distancing and other measures.

"Please assume the societal responsiblity of being part of the solution, not part of the problem," Fauci said during the live chat with Zuckerberg.

During the live stream on Facebook, Zuckerberg said: “Now that we are here in July, I just think that it was avoidable and it is really disappointing that we still don’t have adequate testing, that the credibility of top scientists like yourself and the CDC are being undermined."

Fauci told Zukerberg that public health measures should be seen as a "vehicle or gateway to opening the country" and not as an "obstacle"

“You can’t jump over steps, which is very perilous when you think about rebound. The proof of the pudding is, look what has happened. There really is no reason that we are having 40, 50, 60 thousand, other than we are not doing something correctly,” Fauci added.

The United States has the most number of coronavirus cases in the world with over 3.5 million cases and over 137,000 deaths. The outbreak has taken a more serious turn in the past month in Texas, California and Florida which have reported large number of cases overwhelming health workers.

Florida has emerged as the new epicentre of the virus reporting more coronavirus cases daily than any other state in the country. California and Texas are next nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases each day.