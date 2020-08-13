Now, Donald Trump wants rule change to ensure perfect hair wash

President Donald Trump is back in the news - his hair to be more precise. The halo of orange, that has been as much a subject of debate as his tweets - fake or real, people have been asking.

The president hasn't turned a hair in response - he loves it. So much so, that he's changing America's shower rules, just to have the perfect hair wash.

"Because my hair...I don't know about you but my hair has to be perfect...perfect," he says.

Donald Trump wants his hair to be "perfect", even if it takes changing the law. The president is changing America's shower rules after complaining repeatedly that bathroom fixtures do not work according to his liking.

"Mr Sandy Hair" believes water does not come out fast enough from fixtures and that was enough for his administration to propose rule changes. The new rules will now allow shower heads to boost water pressure only for the US president to maintain his thatch of blonde.

"We're bringing back consumer choice and home appliances so that you can buy washers and dryers, shower heads and faucets. so showerheads, you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands. the water doesn't come out. so what do you do? You just stand there longer. you take a shower longer, because my hair I don't know about you, but has to be perfect. perfect," the president said.

In 1992, the US set a rule - a water limit for shower fixtures to 2.5 gallon per minute. The idea was to save water, the rule got in Trump's hair. Now that he's president and evidently vain about his golden fleece, he wants change.

Regulators have allowed shower fixtures to include multiple shower heads, however, consumer groups have decried the plan. They say current rules save money, water and fuel. The president thinks they're splitting hair.

