Beijing has unveiled a global data security push which aims at establishing global standards on data security.

It is from the same country which is the biggest threat to data security, otherwise why else would India ban 224 Chinese apps and US, Australia and the UK close their doors on Huawei.

Washington is also launching a "Clean Network" program which aims at making the market against free Chinese technology. At least 30 countries have reportedly joined the initiative.

Therefore, what China is doing is countering the global boycott of Chinese tech and painting itself as the torch bearer of data security.

Beijing's data security push has eight points, each more ironical than the other. China is asking companies to not steal data from other countries using technology, China also wants tech companies to stop obtaining user data illegally.

China says its initiative opposes mass surveillance of other countries using technology.

Beijing says the countries signing up to the data security push should avoid asking companies to provide data without permission.

China's national intelligence law requires companies to hand over data when asked, "support, assist and cooperate with the state intelligence work," it says.

The irony-laden initiative was announced by China's foreign minister Wang Yi. The Chinese foreign minister took the opportunity to criticise Washington.

"Countries are using security as a pretext to prey on enterprises of other countries," he said.

Wang went on to declare that "such blatant acts of bullying must be opposed and rejected".

