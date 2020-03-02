Now, China braces for possible Locust attack

According to China's National Forestry and Grassland Administrations, the country faces a desert locust invasion.

In a notice, China's forestry department said that Locusts could enter from the Tibet region from Pakistan and India or the southwestern province of Yunnan through Myanmar.

It added that Locust swarms could also come from Kazakhstan and into Xinjiang region.

According to China's state media, officials in Khunjerab in southwestern Xinjiang have been monitoring possible Locust attack.

A government body said that it had set up a task force to look into cases of Locust attack with the forestry department on alert.

Reports had said earlier that China had allocated $4.2 million for locust prevention and control.

China's Xinhua news agency had reported that Locust attack could be a possibility in June-July when large swarms are expected in Pakistan while warning that if it is not properly controlled it might affect provinces in China.

Earlier, reports had indicated that Pakistan had roped in China for "ariel support" to fight the Locust attack which has already ravaged large parts of east Africa including Uganda & Kenya.

Pakistan has declared a state of national emergency to deal with the insects destroying crops on a large scale in Punjab province.