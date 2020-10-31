November deadline set for Google's initial response to US antitrust case

Alphabet's Google must tell a district court how it will respond to a federal antitrust lawsuit by mid-November, with the two sides making initial disclosures later in the month.

The district court judge said the two sides should make initial disclosures about potential witnesses and evidence that may be used at trial by November 20.

The US Justice Department sued Google on October 20, accusing the company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

The federal government alleges that Google acted unlawfully to maintain its position in search as well as search advertising. Google has denied any wrongdoing.

In a status conference on Friday, Google's representative agreed to tell the US District Court for the District of Columbia by November 13 if the search and advertising giant planned to ask for the case to be thrown out on summary judgment.

The judge, to this end, asked the two sides to produce by November 6 a status report on a protective order, which would protect third parties like Google customers who provide evidence for the government.

The next status conference was set for November 18.

The judge, who was randomly selected, also disclosed personal links to Google, including a cousin who worked for the company and a friend who had been an executive there.

