Not two or three, woman in Mali gives birth to nine babies

A 25-year-old woman in Mali has given birth to nine babies in Morocco on Tuesday

According to the Malian government, all nine babies and the mother are "doing well".

Halima Cisse was expected to deliver seven babies, according to ultrasounds done in Morocco and Mali.

Giving birth to seven babies at once is a rare phenomenon and rarer is delivering nine kids.

"The mother and babies are doing well so far," Mali's Health Minister Fanta Siby told news agency AFP.

The Malian health ministry said that Cisse has given birth to five girls and four boys and all nine kids were delivered by caesarean section.

Siby said that the mother and children would return back to Mali in several weeks.

Local media reports had expressed concerns about Cisse's and her babies health.

Earlier, the Malian government shifted Cisse to Morocco on March 30 for providing her with better treatment.

However, Moroccan health ministry spokesman Rachid Koudhari said he had no information regarding such delivery being taken place in one of the hospitals of the country.

Siby congratulated "the medical teams of Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy".

