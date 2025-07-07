/Not seeking ‘confrontation’: China, Russia react to Trump’s additional 10% tariff threat on BRICS nations

China on Monday (Jul 7) said that the BRICS is not seeking “confrontation”. This comes in response to the threats made by US President Donald Trump to impose an additional 10 per cent tariffs on countries aligning with the bloc’s “anti-America” policies. On the warnings made by Trump, Russia made a similar statement, saying that BRICS does not undermine other countries. This comes as the intergovernmental organisation, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and other nations, is holding its 17th summit in Brazil.

In a statement, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “Regarding the imposition of tariffs, China has repeatedly stated its position that trade and tariff wars have no winners and protectionism offers no way forward.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Any Country aligning itself with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump on Sunday (Jul 6) also confirmed that he would start sending the first letters on tariffs and trade deals to several countries on Monday (Jul 7) as the deadline for the temporary pause on duties nears.

Defending the grouping, Beijing on Monday said that BRICS is “an important platform for cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries.”

“It advocates openness, inclusivity and win-win cooperation,” Mao said. “It does not engage in camp confrontation and is not targeted at any country.”

BRICS statement on Trump’s tariff threats

In a joint statement, the BRICS condemned the increase in tariffs, without naming Trump. The bloc’s members expressed “serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff” measures, which were “inconsistent with WTO (World Trade Organization) rules”. The statement added that those restrictions “threaten to reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty.”