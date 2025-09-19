/Not just B-2 bombers, US deployed many other weapons in Iran strike. How did it rack-up a $636 million bill? Secret document reveals cost breakdown

The Pentagon has confirmed that American aircraft deployed a mix of precision bombs and rockets during Operation Midnight Hammer, the strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities earlier this year. Budget documents show the use of GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs (SDBs), laser-guided APKWS II rockets, and GBU-57/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker-busters.

While the B-2 stealth bombers are known to have dropped 14 MOPs on sites at Fordow and Natanz, less is known about how other aircraft contributed. One US submarine, likely the USS Georgia, also launched more than two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Isfahan nuclear site.

How big was the strike package?

According to the Pentagon, 125 aircraft took part in the mission, including F-22 Raptors, F-35 fighters, and dozens of refuelling tankers. General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the US used “decoys” and “high-speed suppression weapons” to clear Iranian air defences before the bombers struck. “The US protection package employed high-speed suppression weapons to ensure safe passage of the strike package,” he told reporters after the mission.

Why is the Pentagon reallocating funds now?

The details surfaced in a budget reprogramming document released in August. It shows Washington seeking Congressional approval to shift money to replace weapons expended in the strike.

The document states, “This reprogramming action addresses funds for the replacement of defence articles expended in support of Israel through U.S. combat operations executed at the request of and in coordination with Israel and for the defence of Israeli territory, personnel, or assets during attacks by Iran, and subsequent or anticipated attacks by Iran and its proxies.”

How much will replacements cost?

The budget breakdown includes:

• $123 million to replace the MOPs dropped on Iran’s nuclear sites.

• $2.3 million for Small Diameter Bombs.

• $3.3 million for APKWS II rockets.

• $9.9 million for temporary lodging of US personnel.

• $498 million for Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) interceptors used to shield Israel.

If the $123 million figure covers the 14 MOPs used, that would put the average cost per bomb at almost $8.8 million.

Why were rockets included in the budget?