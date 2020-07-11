Not going to be bullied or threatened by the President: Experts react to Trump's threats of reopening US schools

The US President Donald Trump had recently announced on his Twitter account that he may stop funding the schools that refuse to reopen amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Group of health experts, education experts and parents have now come forward against this threat made my Trump on Twitter a couple of days ago, that he still maintains.

"In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!," Trump had tweeted. He later criticised CDC's guidelines, calling them to be "very tough and expensive guidelines".

I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020 ×

"Public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics," the American Academy of Pediatrics, two national teachers' unions and a school superintendents' group said.

Since Trump threatened to cut off the funding for schools, parents and concerned citizens have been calling out the President on his careless statement and have advised schools and everyone else to listen to and rely on experts, rather than Trump.

"We should leave it to health experts to tell us when the time is best to open up school buildings, and listen to educators and administrators to shape how we do it," AAP, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and the School Superintendents Association said in a joint statement.

Trump has also accused the Democratic party of not allowing schools and businesses to reopen so that the economy of the country crashes, which will adversely affect Trump's chances of getting re-elected later this year.

"Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education," he said in a Twitter post on Friday. "Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!"

Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020 ×

However, this threat was dismissed by experts quickly as most of the primary and secondary funding is local, so the Treasury Department can not help in such a case.

In their statement, AAP and the other groups urged Congress to provide more money to schools so they could reopen safely, calling the idea of withholding funds a "misguided approach."

Trump's opponent in the upcoming elections and former Vice President, Joe Biden, has advised schools to continue online classes as of now, as the cases have crossed three million this week in the country.

"We're not going to be bullied or threatened by the president," Maryland's Larry Hogan, another Republican governor, told a local media channel.