Trump threatens to cut off funding to US schools if they don't reopen by November

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut federal funding if US schools don't fully physically reopen, increasing pressure on education leaders Oval office intensifies its drive to get kids back in classrooms.

One day after he promised to put "a lot of pressure" on schools to reopen, Trump served up a new threat on Twitter.

Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted, "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if US schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!"



Trump also criticized the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for reopening schools as "very tough & expensive."

"I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!" Trump said in a separate Twitter post.