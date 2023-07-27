Norwegian woman set record, along with Nepali guide for fastest summit of 14 'super peaks'

A Norwegian woman, along with her Nepali guide, established the record of the fastest summit of all 14 'super peaks' on Thursday (July 27) as they scaled the peaks of the world's 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountain, said their team in a statement.

Kristin Harila along with her guide Tenjin Sherpa, who is also known as Lama, completed the feat in three months and one day after the summit of Pakistan's K2, which was the last peak on their quest.

The record reflects "their unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour", the team said, in the statement.

"Harila and Lama's collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together," it added.

ALSO READ | Mountains 3 to 4 times larger than Everest found near Earth’s core

The pair broke the record of Nepal-born British adventurer Nirmal Purja who completed the summit in six months and six days in 2019.

Currently, Purja is trying to set the record for the fastest climb of all 14 peaks without using any supplemental oxygen.

In her efforts to set the record, Harila had to complete the summit of the 12 mountain peaks twice, which includes K2, after there were delays in clearing visas from China to climb Shishapangma, which is in Tibet and Cho Oyu, which is generally climbed from the Chinese side.

The top 14 peaks of the world have been summited by more than 40 people, among which only a few of them were women.

Struggle of securing sponsors

Last year, even after proving her climbing prowess, 37-year-old Harila was struggling to secure sponsors, forcing the climber to sell her apartment to collect funds for her quest.

"I think to do this project if I was a man would be much easier," she said while speaking to AFP in an interview in May.

"It is just different to be a woman in the world, not just with the sponsorships," she added.

WATCH | Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif aims to climb world’s 14 'super peaks'

Harila has been a native of Vadso, situated near the Barents Sea in the northernmost reaches of Norway, where the highest point is only 633 metres (2,000 feet).

Lama, who has worked as a guide since the age of 16, was a companion of Kristin throughout her record-breaking journey.

"Lama's invaluable expertise and profound connection with the mountains have been integral to their success in navigating treacherous terrains and facing harsh weather conditions," the team’s statement read.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.