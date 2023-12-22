Norwegian cruise ship loses ability to navigate in North Sea after storm shatters windows

The Norwegian cruise ship MS Maud lost its navigation ability and suffered a power outage after being hit by a rogue wave while it was sailing in the North Sea, said Danish authorities and the ship's owner on Thursday (Dec 21).

The 266 passengers and 131 crew members were safe, as per the Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

"There is no power on the ship. The main engine is functioning but the navigation systems and radars are not," a spokesperson for the centre, which is responsible for coordinating search and rescue operations, said.

While the ship was sailing approximately 200 kilometres (120 miles) off Denmark's west coast and roughly 330 kilometres off Britain's east coast, strong winds tore apart the windows on the bridge of the vessel, allowing water to enter which resulted in a power failure on the bridge, said the centre.

The ship belongs to the cruise company HX which is a unit of Norway's Hurtigruten Group, it left Floroe in Norway on Thursday (Dec 21) and was due to arrive in Tilbury in the UK on Friday (Dec 22).

"Earlier this afternoon, December 21, MS Maud reported a temporary loss of power after encountering a rogue wave," Hurtigruten said in an emailed statement.

"At this time, the ship has confirmed that no serious passenger or crew injuries have been sustained as a result of the incident and the condition of the ship remains stable," it said.

A towage vessel from the civil rescue company Esvagt was then sent which was scheduled to arrive at the ship around 2230 GMT.

The ship is now being steered manually from the engine room, it can however not navigate.

Esvagt support vessels had then arrived at the spot to help the ship navigate until it could be dragged to the port.

"I don't think there is any danger to the ship now. If the captain thought so, he would have asked to be evacuated which he hasn't," the rescue centre spokesperson said.

The area was on Thursday hit by a storm with hurricane-force gusts blowing from the northwest which the Danish Meteorological Institute said would continue on Friday as well.