Norway to send 216,000 AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses to Iceland and Sweden

Norwegian health ministry said on Thursday that the country will be sending 216,000 Covid vaccine doses to Sweden and Iceland at their request. Norway has suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine until further notice.

"I'm happy that the vaccines we have in stock can be put to use even if the AstraZeneca vaccine has been paused in Norway," Health Minister Bent Hoie said in a statement.

The doses are currently stored in Norwegian fridges and have to be used before their expiry dates in June and July.

Sweden will receive 200,000 shots and Iceland 16,000 under the expectation they will return the favour at some point.

"If we do resume the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, we will get the doses back as soon as we ask," Hoie said.

Like neighbouring Denmark, Norway suspended the use of the AstraZeneca jab on March 11 in order to examine rare but potentially severe side effects, including blood clots.

Five cases of severe thrombosis, including three fatal, were recorded in Norway. These individuals had received AstraZeneca jabs. The deaths were registered among relatively young people who were otherwise in good condition. One other person died of a brain haemorrhage.

On April 15, Norway's government ignored a recommendation from the Institute of Public Health to drop the AstraZeneca jab for good, saying it wanted more time to decide.

Oslo has therefore set up a committee of Norwegian and international experts tasked with studying all of the risks linked to the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which is also suspected of causing blood clots. Both are both based on adenovirus vector technology.

(With inputs from agencies)

