/Norway says trade with India up on first anniversary of TEPA trade pact

New Delhi: One year after the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) entered into force, Norway has said that the deal is already lifting bilateral trade and opening India’s market to more of its seafood, even as officials prepare a high-level review meeting in New Delhi.

The pact, which took effect on 1 October 2025, links India with the four European Free Trade Association states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. It was India’s first trade agreement with European countries to come into force in recent years and includes an investment commitment-EFTA countries aim to promote $100 billion of investment in India over 15 years and help create one million jobs.

Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener said trade between Norway and India had risen because of the treaty, though it was still early days. “We have seen a lot more interest from Norway and for Norwegian business for India,” she said, speaking at an event with the Norwegian Seafood Council marking the anniversary.

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The most visible early gain has been salmon. Tariffs on frozen Norwegian salmon fell to zero on the day the agreement began. “Of the Norwegian seafood coming into India, most of it is salmon,” Stener said. “When tariffs of other Norwegian seafood are gradually coming down, we hope there will be more variety.”

Norwegian salmon exports to India rose 141% to 361 tonnes between January and August, with value up 143% to NOK 26.2 million (about Rs 265 million), according to figures cited around the anniversary. Remaining salmon categories are due to reach zero tariff by 2029.

TEPA was designed as more than a conventional free-trade deal. Stener described it as a “trade and economic partnership agreement” that also covers the wider relationship. “Norway is a small country. We firmly believe in a rules-based world trade. We are very happy that India is also looking to have more trade treaties.”

That message is pointed at a time of wider trade friction. India has used the pact to signal it is still opening markets with developed economies even as global tensions rise. EFTA offered concessions on 92.2% of its tariff lines, covering almost all of India’s exports to the bloc. India offered cuts on 82.7% of lines covering most EFTA exports.

India will host a “Prosperity Summit” in New Delhi next week to review implementation, with Swiss President Guy Parmelin expected to attend the meeting along with representation from other EFTA countries and host India.