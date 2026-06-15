/Norway crown princess's stepson found guilty of rape, assault; gets four-year jail term

The stepson of Norway’s crown princess has been sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of two ​counts of ​rape and other crimes. Marius Borg ​Hoiby, 29, was also imposed a two-year restraining order preventing him from contacting his alleged victims. The ruling was delivered by the Oslo district court on Monday morning, almost three months after the conclusion of Høby’s widely followed six-week-long trial.



Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad found Høiby guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, Nora Haukland, the only complainant whose identity has been made public. However, he was cleared of two separate rape charges. Høiby had faced around 40 charges in total, including four counts of rape, assault allegations, multiple violations of restraining orders, as well as drug-related and traffic offences. The court dismissed one charge relating to the breach of a restraining order.

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Høiby had pleaded not guilty to the most serious charge, which includes rape, while admitting to ‌some lesser ones, and can appeal the verdict. The trial of Crown Princess's stepson came at a time when the Norwegian royal family is dealing with the severe illness of Høiby’s mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Currently, she is under probe over her relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Temporary release from custody

Last week, the Oslo District Court approved Høiby’s request for temporary release from custody, where he has remained since shortly before his trial began on February 3, so he could spend time with his mother while she awaits a lung transplant. However, the decision was later overturned by the Court of Appeal.