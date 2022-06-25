Norway: At least two killed in Oslo nightclub shooting

At least two people were killed and ten injured in a shooting at a nightclub in central Oslo, police said.

London Pub, a popular gay bar was attacked in Norway's capital, reports said.

The suspect was arrested by police, however, the motive of the attack is unclear.

Police said at least three people were severely wounded.

Oslo is set to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.