North Macedonia: 10 dead after COVID-19 clinic explodes

At least ten people have died in North Macedonia after a fire broke out following an explosion in a COVID-19 clinic.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expressed grief over the accident and said he is immediately headed to Tetovo.

"A huge tragedy has occurred in the Tetovo Covid-19 centre," Zaev said on Twitter.

"An explosion caused a fire. The fire was extinguished but many lives were lost," he added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veno Filipce said ''This is a very sad day.'' He also warned the number of casualties could rise.

The fire in the northwest of the Balkan country destroyed part of the modular units recently built in front of the hospital to accommodate coronavirus patients.

The modular units were constructed in December after hospitals were getting overwhelmed in Tetovo.

The accident comes as the former Yugoslav republic celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence, with festivities in the capital Skopje, including a military parade.

North Macedonia has low vaccination rates and has reported a rise in coronavirus cases.

The country, which has a population of around two million, has recorded more than 6,100 fatalities in total since the start of the pandemic.