North Korean leader Kim Jon Un, on Tuesday (Jan 7), released a statement saying that the new hypersonic missile this week can deter the rivals in the Pacific region that will affect the security of the state, according to state media reports.

"The hypersonic missile system will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region that can affect the security of our state," Kim, who oversaw the launch, said in comments carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday.

North Korea's latest missile launch has raised concerns among experts, who warn that the use of a "new compound of carbon fibre" in the missile's engine could significantly extend its range.

The launch, as per KCNA, also used a "new comprehensive and effective method" for its flight and guidance control system.

The North Korean leader in a statement said that the missile launched on Monday achieved impressive milestones, flying 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) - surpassing the 1,100-kilometer estimate provided by South Korea's military.

Additionally, the missile travelled at an astonishing 12 times the speed of sound before landing in the ocean.

"This is clearly a plan and effort for self-defence, not an offensive plan and action," Kim said.

He said that the missile's performance could "not be ignored worldwide", saying it was able to "deal a serious military strike to a rival while effectively breaking any dense defensive barrier".

"The development of the defence capabilities of the DPRK aiming to be a military power will be further accelerated," Kim said.

Blinken condemns North Korea’s actions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting South Korea at the time, strongly criticised the missile test. Calling it "yet another violation of multiple Security Council resolutions," Blinken emphasised the Biden administration’s willingness to engage with North Korea without preconditions, despite repeated provocations.

Blinken highlighted the importance of trilateral collaboration between the US, South Korea, and Japan, noting that joint efforts have strengthened real-time information sharing and enhanced collective defence. The missile launch, he said, serves as a stark reminder of the need for such cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies)