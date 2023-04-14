North Korea tests new solid-fuel ICBM, warns of 'extreme uneasiness and horror' to enemies

North Korea said on Friday (April 14) that it tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18 to "radically promote" the country's nuclear counterattack capability. According to state media, North Korea warned of "extreme uneasiness and horror" to enemies.

"The development of the new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-18 will extensively reform the strategic deterrence components of the DPRK, radically promote the effectiveness of its nuclear counterattack posture and bring about a change in the practicality of its offensive military strategy," according to a report by the KCNA news agency.

The news agency added that the purpose of the test launch was to confirm the performance of the high-power solid-fuel multi-stage engines, the stage separation technology, and the reliability of the control systems with different functions, and to evaluate the military effectiveness of the new strategic weapons system.

Photographs released by state media showed supreme leader Kim Jong Un- accompanied by his young daughter watching the missile blast off in a cloud of smoke, and smiling in jubilation after the purportedly successful launch.

Kim said the new weapon would greatly recognise North Korea's strategic deterrence and reinforce the effectiveness of its nuclear counterattack, the KCNA reported.

"We will strike with deadly force and respond aggressively until the enemy gives up its idle strategy and foolish behaviour and so that it will suffer in endless fear," he added.

A day back, South Korea had said that North Korea likely tested a new type of ballistic missile, with the launch briefly triggering an evacuation order in parts of Japan.

In recent months, Pyongyang has criticised the US-South Korea joint military exercises as escalating tensions and has stepped up weapons tests.

And the latest launch comes days after Kim called for strengthening war deterrence in a "more practical and offensive" manner to counter what North Korea called moves of aggression by Washington.

(With inputs from agencies)

