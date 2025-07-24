/North Korea preparing for 'real war'? Kim Jong Un orders armed forces to stay 'combat ready' amid raging Russia-Ukraine war

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un has instructed the Pyongyang military to prepare for a "real war" during a recent artillery firing exercise, according to the state media. He has urged his armed forces to remain combat-ready. This comes as North Korea seeks to deepen ties with Russia and strengthen military cooperation.

According to the state media, the North Korean leader has instructed his armed forces to be "capable of destroying the enemy in every battle".

A video shared on the state television showed artillery unit soldiers firing shells into the sea. As seen in the video, Kim was observing the drill through binoculars from an observation post, along with two senior military officials.

However, the exact location of Wednesday's exercise was not revealed.

North Korea has deployed defence troops and weapons to aid Russia during its nearly 30-month-long offensive against Ukraine. While the leader Kim Jong Un had given "unconditional support" for Russia in their war with Ukraine.

Earlier, the Western intelligence agencies claimed that North Korea had sent more than 10,000 security troops to Russia's Kursk region last year. Additionally, it also provided them with artillery shells, missiles, and long-range rocket systems.

To maintain secrecy, the North Koreans were given Russian uniforms, weapons, and falsified military documents. They were even assigned Russian names, and most of them were 'born' in the Siberian republic of Tuva, where the population has Asian features. These troops were integrated into Russian marine and assault corps units and sent to the frontlines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised Russia for exploiting these soldiers, and described them as being raised in an information vacuum and used by Russia solely to prolong and escalate its war against Ukraine.