North Korea has fired 'unspecified ballistic missile', says Seoul

Just hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that the world is holding its breath over the possibility that North Korea might conduct a nuclear test, North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff informed about the test Friday.

"North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Seoul had earlier warned that Kim Jong Un may be close to conducting another nuclear test

No other details, including the projectile's flight range, were immediately available. The launch comes four days after North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid heightened military tension.

