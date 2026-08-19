/'North Korea has 57 nuclear weapons': Trump says he plans to meet Kim Jong Un this year

In a highly unusual move, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 19) confirmed to reporters that he plans to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un later this year. On being asked whether he will be meeting the North Korean President, Trump said “Yeah, I will be.”

If he meets Kim Jong Un it will be his fourth meeting with the Korean leader. The previous meetings between the two leaders were held in 2018 and 2019. Notably, US does not have formal diplomatic relations with North Korea.

On being asked whether both the leaders have been exchanging letters as done in the past, Trump said “I can’t tell you that,” but added that he got along with the leader.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“And you know what? the fact that I get along with him, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. He has 57 very powerful nuclear weapons," he added.

Trump orders to reduce joint military exercises with South Korea

Trump in recent days has hailed his relationship with Kim. On Monday (Aug19) Trump said the US will "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his "very good relationship" with the North Korean leader.

In a Truth Social post, he also added that South Korea had recently declined to join the US in the "denuclearisation" of Iran.

"Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea. These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful," wrote Trump on Truth Social.