North Korea develops PCR equipment for virus tests: Report

According to North Korea's state media, the authorities have developed their own Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to conduct coronavirus tests.

The state-run newspaper said technicians at the State Academy of Sciences have developed the PCR system.

North Korea hasn't reported the exact number of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began even though it sealed its borders and clampdown on travel.

KCNA news agency said that the country has ramped up its battle against the virus with the Delta and Lambda variants spreading rapidly worldwide.

There is also very little information on the country's vaccination campaign as the World Health Organization(WHO) had said Burundi, Eritrea and North Korea are the only remaining member states yet to start their vaccination campaigns.

North Korea was one of the first countries to close its border as the virus emerged in China with borders sealed in January 2020. Video footage released by KCNA this month had shown health workers carrying out disinfection work in various areas, including stores in Pyongyang to prevent the spread of the virus.

The state media had reported some months ago that Kim Jong Un had sacked several senior officials over a "crucial" coronavirus incident.

Kim had earlier claimed that there was not a single case of the "evil virus".

The North Korean leader Kim had earlier stated that due to "difficulties and hardship caused by the world health crisis prolonged lockdown are no less harsh for us than those in the wartime situation."