North Korea defies coronavirus, appears to have held huge military parade: Seoul

North Korea appears to have held a huge military parade early Saturday, the South's military said.

"Signs of a military parade -- involving equipment and people on a large scale -- were detected at Kim Il Sung Square early this morning," Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

The country was expected to parade its latest and most advanced weapons through the streets of Pyongyang on Saturday, as the coronavirus-barricaded country celebrates the 75th anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's ruling party.

But unlike on many previous occasions, no international media are allowed in to watch the parade, and with many foreign embassies in Pyongyang closing their doors in the face of coronavirus restrictions, few outside observers are left in the city.

It also appeared that state broadcaster KCTV would not show the event live -- when it has done so the programme has always begun by 10 am local time (0100 GMT).

The events usually feature a speech by a dignitary, and the South's government detected signs that Kim was to address the crowd.

The anniversary comes during a difficult year for North Korea as the coronavirus pandemic and recent storms add pressure to the heavily sanctioned country.

South Korean and US intelligence agencies were "closely tracking the event", the South added.

Meanwhile, specialist service NK News cited multiple sources saying they had heard sounds of aircraft flying by, drones and heavy machinery during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A morning schedule announced by KCTV on Saturday included a documentary about Kim Il Sung titled "Our Dear Leader", a cartoon called "Boy General", and a programme on the North's waterfalls.

For weeks commercial satellite imagery has shown thousands of North Korean soldiers practicing marching, and South Korean officials have said the North could use a parade to unveil a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), or a new submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

The North is widely believed to have continued to develop its arsenal -- which it says it needs to protect itself from a US invasion -- throughout nuclear negotiations with Washington, deadlocked since the collapse of a summit in Hanoi in February last year.

Analysts expect a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) or an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the US mainland to appear -- maybe even one with multiple re-entry vehicle capabilities that could allow it to evade US defence systems.

The last time North Korea broadcast a military parade live on television was in 2017, when it showed off many large ICBMs amid heightened tension with the United States.

ICBMs were once again paraded in February 2018, but no international media were allowed to observe.

Pyongyang closed its borders eight months ago to try to protect itself from the virus, which first emerged in neighbouring China, and has yet to confirm a single case.

In a congratulatory message to Kim for the anniversary, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he intended to "defend, consolidate and develop" ties with North Korea, its state media said on Saturday.

