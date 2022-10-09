North Korea carries out fresh test, fires two ballistic missiles: Reports

South Korea's military said that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in early hours on Sunday (local time), said Yonhap. This is the latest in series of launches from North Korea amid tensions over US-led military exercises.

The South Korean military's joint chiefs of staff announced the launches from the southeast of the country -- the seventh and eighth in two weeks -- without giving further details.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the joint chiefs of staff said, Yonhap reported.

On Saturday, North Korea defended its latest series of missile tests. It said that the missile launches were a counter to US military threats.

The Japanese prime minister's office also confirmed at least one of Sunday's launches on Twitter.

"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the office said.

The missiles, fired toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, seem to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said, according to Kyodo news agency.

NHK reported that coast guard had not had received any reports of damage to Japanese ships.

Sunday's launches were the latest in a flurry that included an intermediate-range ballistic missile fired Tuesday over Japan, prompting an alert for people in affected areas underneath to take cover.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles. This missile launch took place the same day Seoul, Tokyo and Washington carried out fresh exercises involving a US navy destroyer from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier's strike group.

