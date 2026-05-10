/North Korea amends constitution, mandates nuclear strike if Kim Jong Un is assassinated: Report

In order to expand and bolster its nuclear force, North Korea has reportedly made sweeping changes to its constitution. The amendment mandates automatic nuclear strike if its leader Kim Jong Un is Assassinated. After two days of meeting the new law was added to the constitution in its parliament after being passed by North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA), where leader Kim Jong Un addressed participants and called the move historic, reported the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

According to Kim the move is a powerful political lever to boost national defense capabilities and protect national interests.

The amendment states, “If the command-and-control system over the state’s nuclear forces is placed in danger by hostile forces’ attacks … a nuclear strike shall be launched automatically and immediately,” as part of Article 3 of North Korea’s nuclear policy law.

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Amendment comes after killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

The amendment to the constitution comes amid heightened global tensions following the US-Iran war in which Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials were killed.

The move further consolidates North Korea's views on strengthening its nuclear force and shuns the idea of denuclearising or giving up its weapons, a key demand of the US and its Western allies.

Kim also justified Pyongyang’s weapons development programme by highlighting trilateral military cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan – which he termed as the worst threat.