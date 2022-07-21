Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes supplies to Europe after fears over complete shutdown by Russia

The Nord Stream 1 key gas pipeline connecting Russia to Europe is in the process of resuming deliveries, the pipeline operator said on Thursday, after it was closed for maintenance earlier this month.

The resumption of operations is likely to provide a major relief to the European countries, who were scrambling to find alternative sources amid concerns that Russia may not resume supplies in retaliation to the western sanctions.

''We are in the process of resuming gas transportation through the pipeline. It can take some time to reach the nominated transport volume,'' a Nord Stream 1 spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

Klaus Müller, the president of Germany's Federal Network Agency, said on Twitter that the pipeline was running at about 30 per cent of capacity and that this amount was guaranteed for two hours.

But it is unclear whether Russia would supply the same amount of gas over the pipeline as it had been delivering before the shutdown.

Earlier, the European Union has asked member states to cut consumption of natural gas by 15 per cent over the coming months after pipeline was shut down for maintenance.

“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it’s a partial major cutoff of Russian gas or total cutoff of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was quoted as saying.

Though the initial cuts would be voluntary, the commission has asked member states to impose mandatory reductions across the bloc in case Russia pulls the plug suddenly.

“The European Union faces the risk of further gas-supply cuts from Russia due to the Kremlin’s weaponisation of gas exports,” the European Commission said in a statement, reports Bloomberg.

“Taking action now can reduce both the risk and the costs for Europe in case of further or full disruption.”

(With inputs from agencies)

