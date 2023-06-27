'Non-binary' shooter pleads guilty to killing 5 people in Colorado gay club, receives 2200 years in prison

23-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich has pleaded guilty to killing five people in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2022. They pleaded guilty to five first-degree murder counts and 46 attempted murder counts as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Aldrich, who identifies as "non-binary" also pleaded no contest to two counts of bias-motivated crimes. 2,200 years in prison As per Reuters, Aldrich was charged with 323 criminal counts. Under a plea deal, Judge Michael McHenry sentenced them to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the five murder charges and over 2,200 years of additional prison time for the attempted murder counts.

"Your actions reflect the deepest malice of the human heart," said the judge while announcing the sentence.

"And malice is almost always born of ignorance and fear," added McHenry.

The perpetrator did not speak during the sentencing, but their defence lawyer conveyed their remorse to the court and said "they are deeply remorseful".

As per Reuters, while Colorado no longer has the death penalty, Aldrich could face a potential death sentence in federal court if prosecutors decide to pursue charges under federal law, which still allows capital punishment for certain crimes. The Q club shooting and its victims On 19 November 2022, Aldrich, who was wearing body armour at the time, used a rifle and a handgun to open fire at dozens of patrons of Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub.

The attack on the nightclub deeply impacted the tight-knit community that considered the venue a safe space.

Five people were killed in the gunfire: Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance. Another two dozen were injured by the gunfire or were otherwise injured in the resulting chaos before Aldrich was stopped by "heroic" patrons of the club.

During the sentencing hearing, family members of the victims expressed their grief and anger toward Aldrich, while survivors shared their harrowing experiences of the shooting. Aldrich's history with the police Reuters reports that Aldrich had a previous encounter with law enforcement. They were arrested in June 2021 for making threats involving a bomb and weapons, as reported by Aldrich's mother.