Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez missing case: Family flees the US as Amber Alert updated to Endangered Missing Alert

The mystery has deepened over the missing of a severely disabled 6-year-old American boy, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, as it has now emerged that his parents, one of them of Indian origin, have fled the country. A missing alert issued by the police has now been changed to "Endangered Missing Persons Alert." As per the investigation that began on March 20 when the Texan Child Protective Services recieved an anonymous tip that Noel has not been seen since November It also found the other family members too had not seen him or his siblings.

Noel suffers from several serious disabilities including a chronic lung disease that requires medical treatment and occasional oxygen treatment.

According to police, on March 23, the police and CPS investigators found that Noel's four siblings, aged 7 to 11, and his half-siblings, 5-month-old twins, had been absent after their mother contacted their school to ask about enrollment. Rodriguez-Singh could not be reached again by police or CPS and seemed to be avoiding authorities, prompting an investigation into Noel’s whereabouts.

Connecting the dots:

The police then spoke with Noel's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, she said that he was in Mexico with his biological father. However, when investigators spoke to his father, he said he never had the opportunity to meet Noel, having been deported before his birth. This statement was later confirmed by Homeland Security.

'No physical evidence of Noel as a missing person'

Craig Spencer, Everman Police Chief said that the police don't have any physical evidence related to Noel's status as a missing person.

He said, "What I do know is that a 6-year-old, severely disabled boy cannot be accounted for and is missing, the mother has not been willing to cooperate with investigators to help us simply assure the child is safe and we desperately need the public’s help."

Noel's mother under the radar:

No specific details have yet been revealed but the police confirm that there had been prior investigations and actions against Noel's mother.

Police revealed that she had an extensive criminal history including alcohol-related offences.

Search for family and evidence continue:

The police along with CPS and the Department of Homeland Security are working to find Noel and the rest of the family stopped in Turkey or if their flight connected to India, where Cindy's husband is from.