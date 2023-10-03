Nobel Prize in Literature 2023: Who is in the race? Here are some possible names

Just days before the Swedish Academy is due to announce winner of Nobel Prize in Literature for the year 2023, the excitement is building. The academy has already announced winners in the fields of Physics and Biology. All eyes are now on who would win the coveted Nobel Prize for their mastery of words, human experience and musings that surround it.

The nominees of Nobel Prize in Literature are not made public. But as always there is a speculation about who are in the running.

Among those believed to be in the running is Russian author and outspoken Kremlin critic Lyudmila Ulitskaya. She is known for her novels which often focus on personal relationships.

Ulitskaya, born in Davlekanovo in Russia in 1943, grew up in Moscow. She studied biology at the Moscow State University. She began her career in literature when she joined Jewish dra,a theatre.

Her first novel 'Sonechka' was published in Novy Mir in the year 1992. It immediately became hugely popular. She has already won several international and Russian literary awards one of which is Russian Booker for her book Kukotsky's Case (2001).

In 2014 she won the prestigious Austrian State Prize for European Literature

Another name that is doing rounds is that of Salman Rushdie.

He is already a literary giant with large body of work. But he has courted controversy with his book 'The Satanic Verses' for which assassination appeals were made by Islamic countries like Iran. Rushdie's literary journey has since then always had a certain political angle at least in other people's perception.

The British author of Indian heritage survived a stabbing attack just last year.

AFP has reported that there is a possibility that the Academy may honour Can Xue, a Chinese avant-guard fiction writer and literary critic.

Can Hue's mostly writes short fiction. Her writing depicts a break from realism of modern Chinese writers of earlier years.

A report by AFP stated that there are more names mentioned in the speculation. These include Romanian author Mircea Cartarescu, Hungary's Peter Nadas and Laszlo Krasznahorkai, Albania's Ismail Kadare, Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o and Canada's Margaret Atwood.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.