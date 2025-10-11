/Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado supports Netanyahu's Gaza war, Trump's airstrikes on Venezuelan boats? Here's the TRUTH

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The Nobel Committee praised Machado, 58, as "one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times". Nobel chairman Jørgen Watne Frydnes called her a ‘key, unifying figure’ who campaigned against Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro. The Nobel Committee said that it has recognised her struggle to achieve a “just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.” However, following the announcement, many pointed out Maria Corina Machado's controversial views and her support to the Israel-Gaza war.

Why is Machado being criticised?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Just a few days ahead of winning the prize, Machado supported the Trump administration's military buildup in the Caribbean alleged drug vessel off Venezuelan shore, arguing that “this is about saving lives,” because she too believes that ”Maduro is the head of a narco-terrorist structure of cooperation.” She also supported one-sided attack on the Palestinian civilians is a strong ally of Benjamin Netanyahu. Following the October 7 attack by Hamas and the beginning of Gaza operation by Israel, Machado said terrorism must be defeated at all costs and "whatever form it takes." There is a claim that in 2018 Machado sent a letter to Netanyahu asking for the use of “power” against the Venezuelan government. She had reportedly cited the left-wing government's alleged association with Iran and extremist groups as a reason for this.



Critics have also raised concerns over alleged claims that suggest she supports far-right figures like Jair Bolsonaro and Netanyahu and maintains close ties with Israel's Likud party, including a 2020 cooperation deal. Some commentators, like journalist Dima Khatib, have reportedly accused her of backing Israel's actions in Gaza. Others argue that awarding her the Nobel Peace Prize reflects alleged Western political bias, with Pakistani writer Fatima Bhutto calling the prize “worthless” for ignoring Gazan journalists and doctors.

How Trump reacted to Nobel prize snub

Trump dismissed the Nobel Peace Prize snub, saying he never asked for it, despite past interest. Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed that he had extended assistance to Machado on multiple occasions. Trump also said that Machado called him and said that he deserved the award. “The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I'm accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way... I'm happy because I saved millions of lives...,” Trump said.