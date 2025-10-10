/Trump waits for Nobel Peace Prize ahead of announcement: Four US presidents and a VP who won it before him

Nobel Prize & Trump are a combination that has dominated the headlines since the Republican president came to power in the US for the second time in January this year. As the world awaits the announcement of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, a look at past US presidents who won it
After securing several nominations, Trump is awaiting the announcement of Nobel Peace Prize though he has stated that ‘the jury will find a way to not give him the award.’ Notably, four US presidents, including Barack Obama, received the prize. One Vice President also received the prize.
Theodore Roosevelt became the first US President to win a Nobel Peace Prize in 1906. He was credited to end the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-190. His mediation led to the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth.
28th US president Woodrow Wilson won the prize for his efforts in ending the First World War and helping to create the League of Nations. This international organisation was aimed at securing global peace. He served two terms from 1913 to 1921.
US president Jimmy Carter who served two terms - 1977 to 1981 won the prize "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development"
US president Barack Obama won the prize in 2009 "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." The Nobel committee mentioned his role in making "world free from nuclear arms", his “constructive role in meeting the great climatic challenges”
The Nobel Peace Prize 2007 was awarded jointly to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and Albert Arnold (Al) Gore Jr “for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared an AI image of Trump with Nobel Prize after the first phase of a historic Israel-Hamas peace deal was announced. “Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize – he deserves it!” he wrote. However, Trump seems to have kept his hopes low as he quipped, “Perhaps they’ll find a reason not to give it to me,”