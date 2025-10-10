/Who are the 5 Nobel Peace Prize judges behind María Corina Machado’s 2025 win over Trump?

In 2025, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado in recognition of her relentless efforts to advance democracy and human rights in Venezuela. The announcement came amid intense speculation that former US President Donald Trump might be in contention. This year, the prize attracted 338 nominations, comprising 244 individuals and 94 organisations. Trump had openly expressed his ambition to receive the award, citing his role in mediating or helping ease tensions in conflicts across the globe, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, Israel and the Palestinian territories, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo, though experts consider his chances slim.