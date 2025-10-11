Trump dismissed the Nobel Peace Prize snub, saying he never asked for it, despite past interest. Winner María Corina Machado said he deserved it and called him in support. Trump claimed he helped her and saved lives, reiterating his claim of ending seven wars.
The Nobel Prize Committee snubbed US President Donald Trump by not awarding the coveted peace prize to him. The world awaited the US president's response on the snub with some even hinting that an infuriated Trump would impose a heavy tariff on Norway. However, Trump spoke to reporters from hi Oval Office on Friday (Oct 10) and said that he never said he would want to prize. This is in stark contrast to his continuous obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize and the White House's push by claiming that he ended ‘seven wars.
The Nobel Peace Prize was won by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and she said that Trump deserved it. Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed that he had extended assistance to the awardee on multiple occasions. Trump also said that Machado called him and said that he deserved the award. “The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I'm accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way... I'm happy because I saved millions of lives...,” Trump said. Further Trump reasserted his past claims and said, “I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one.”
Meanwhile, the White House criticised the Nobel Committee and called the decision “politically motivated”. “Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said in a post on X. White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a post on X, "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."