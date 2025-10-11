The Nobel Prize Committee snubbed US President Donald Trump by not awarding the coveted peace prize to him. The world awaited the US president's response on the snub with some even hinting that an infuriated Trump would impose a heavy tariff on Norway. However, Trump spoke to reporters from hi Oval Office on Friday (Oct 10) and said that he never said he would want to prize. This is in stark contrast to his continuous obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize and the White House's push by claiming that he ended ‘seven wars.

The Nobel Peace Prize was won by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and she said that Trump deserved it. Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed that he had extended assistance to the awardee on multiple occasions. Trump also said that Machado called him and said that he deserved the award. “The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I'm accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way... I'm happy because I saved millions of lives...,” Trump said. Further Trump reasserted his past claims and said, “I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Read More | Trump faces Nobel Peace Prize snub: Four US presidents and a VP who won it before him

White House criticised the Nobel Committee