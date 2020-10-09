Nobel Peace Prize politics and the 'missing laureate'

The World Food Programme(WFP) has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020. The United Nations food assistance branch has been honoured for feeding millions of people.

"The need for international solidarity and multilateral cooperation is more conspicuous than ever. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 to the World Food Programme for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict," Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said.

The World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organisation addressing hunger and promoting food security. In 2019, the WFP provided assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries, who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger. The World Food Programme delivers food and assistance to conflict and disaster-torn area. It also focuses on nutrition, especially for mothers and children.

The programme is funded by voluntary donations. It has over 17,000 staff worldwide and at a time when more and more people are sleeping hungry courtesy the Wuhan virus, the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme seems just.

It also goes down the history as one of the less controversial Nobel Peace Prizes, since the word "peace" is pretty relative. This relativity has been exploited by the Nobel committee who have awarded less deserving people raising multiple eyebrows worldwide and somewhere eroded the charm of the award.

Critics say the Nobel Peace Prize is a "political tool" which is used by the West to promote its narrative. The prize is sometimes given to those with violent pasts, sometimes it was presented to those who cannot even justify the award.

Former US President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 just nine months after taking office. The nomination of the awards had closed 12 days after he had assumed office.

The Dalai Lama in 1989 won the award for being a Tibetan exile.

The Nobel Peace Prize website reads: "The award of the Peace Prize gave the Dalai Lama the opportunity to present a plan for the restoration of peace and human rights in Tibet. In the plan, he had recommended that the country be turned into an ecologically stable and demilitarized zone that might serve as a buffer between major Asian powers."

However, 31 years on, there is still no peace in Tibet. It is not the only Peace Prize that was extremely hasty. In 1991, Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Prize for "her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights" back then she was a political prisoner. Today, she is the de-facto leader of Myanmar and under her at least 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in the country's Rakhine State and 700,000 others have fled Myanmar.

The biggest irony of the Nobel Peace Prize is that one of the world's strongest symbols of peace was never honoured - Mahatma Gandhi's nomination was never considered. He was nominated for the Peace Prize in 1937, 1938, 1939, 1947 and shortly before he was assassinated in 1948. However, the year he died the Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to make no award.

It said: "There was no suitable living candidate." The Nobel Committee now calls Gandhi the "missing laureate".