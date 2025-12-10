Google Preferred
Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony: Maria Corina Machado's daughter, Ana Corina Sosa, accepts award on her behalf in Oslo

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 18:28 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 18:28 IST
Maria Corina Machado's daughter accepting the award Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Maria Corina Machado's daughter, Ana Corina Sosa, accepted the Nobel Peace prize on her mother's behalf at a ceremony held in Oslo

Maria Corina Machado's daughter, Ana Corina Sosa, accepted the Nobel Peace Prize award on her behalf in a ceremony held on Wednesday (December 10) in Oslo.

This is a breaking news. More to follow.

