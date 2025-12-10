/'As soon as I arrive I will be able to embrace all my family and my children': Nobel Peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado on reaching Oslo

In a poignant and hurried phone call, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado informed Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, that she would be unable to reach the Nobel ceremony in time, despite risking her life to get to Oslo. Machado, whose struggle for democracy in Venezuela earned global recognition, spoke with deep emotion as she described the extraordinary efforts made by ordinary Venezuelans to help her flee safely. “So many people risked their lives in order for me to arrive in Oslo,” she told Frydnes. “This recognition is for the Venezuelan people. I want you to know that.”

Speaking moments before boarding a flight, Machado expressed both gratitude and regret. While hundreds of Venezuelans, along with her family and team, had already gathered in Oslo for the ceremony, she had no choice but to miss the official event due to the dangerous logistics of her escape. “I’m very sad and very sorry to tell you that I won’t be able to arrive in time for the ceremony,” she said. “But I am on my way to Oslo right now.”

Listen to the phone call between Maria Machado and Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jorgen Watne Frydnes

Machado noted that this award belongs to all Venezuelans fighting for democracy. She highlighted the personal cost of her struggle, mentioning she has not seen her children for two years. "As soon as I arrive I will be able to embrace all my family and my children that I have not seen for two years and so many Venezuelan-Norwegians that I know share our struggle." Frydnes reassured her that her daughter, Ana-Corina, would represent the family at the ceremony and that Norway would welcome her warmly upon arrival.