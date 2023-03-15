No public holiday in Malaysia on account of Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win, government clarifies

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh's historic Oscar win sent everyone in her home country cheering and celebrating. After she picked up the trophy for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, news started circulating that national holiday has been declared in Malaysia. However, the government has cleared the air around the reports, saying that all such reports of a national holiday are false.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's office, in a statement on Facebook, said that the news of a national holiday being declared is false. It said that there is “no truth” to reports about an Oscar public holiday. “The news is false. The public is requested not to spread or share any uncertain or false information.”

The office also called out the doctored image circulating on chat apps. The image apparently shows a news article by the Malaysian newspaper The Star, with the headline: “PM Anwar declares public holiday on a Wednesday: ‘This is the pride of a nation!'”

The company that runs the newspaper also issued a clarification. It said that the report was “misrepresentation of (its) actual news coverage.”

“It has come to the company’s attention that a picture, depicting a manipulated image which misuses The Star’s identity, is making the rounds on social media,” Star Media Group said in a statement.

“Star Media Group would like to reiterate that it has not published any news regarding the announcement of a March 15, 2023 public holiday. The public is urged to double check the authenticity of any such circulated images by visiting (our website) and reading our verified news, straight from the source.”

Yeoh is the first Asian woman to bag the Academy Award for best actress in a leading role. She rose to fame with the James Bond movie “Tomorrow Never Dies” in 1997. She went on to star in Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” in 2000.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a sci-fi, multi-verse film which sees a Chinese immigrant woman embark on an adventure where she connects with different universes and her alternate lives in order to save humanity.

(With inputs from agencies)

