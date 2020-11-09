'No protocols': Brazilian doctor marries himself after fiancee calls off engagement

The video from the marriage of Diogo Rabelo, a Brazilian doctor, is going viral not because of the ceremony was done in any unique manner, but because the bride and groom of the marriage were same.

Dr Rabelo went ahead with his marriage with all the customs and traditions despite his fiancée Vitor Bueno calling off their engagement in July after several fights.

The doctor decided to marry himself and the beautiful event was organised at a resort in Itacaré, Bahia in Brazil.

The Instagram post from his account showed Rabelo saying 'I do' to himself in front of a mirror in the presence of several guests.

"The good thing about marrying you is that there are no protocols! You have the freedom to have fun any way you want, and am I wrong? There was a bouquet of flowers YES!” the doctor wrote in a post.

It was also seen Rabelo held a bouquet and tossed, a ritual generally followed by brides.

The doctor, who is a specialist in cosmetic procedures, also said that he still loves his ex-fiancée and wrote an emotional letter to his ‘last love’ on the day of wedding.

"We dreamed of this moment, it was meant to be the big day of our lives. We even played like it was our 'secret place' but in the middle of the way you preferred to stay and let me go alone. Here I am, honoring my word. And still, I still respect you because I want you to be free to go wherever you want and stay wherever you want," the letter said.

